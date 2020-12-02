Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.00

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 2664351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,874,603.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,563,663 shares of company stock valued at $156,109,117 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,935,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

