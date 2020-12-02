Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.40 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $48.89 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00462475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000358 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002548 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 601,528,762 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

