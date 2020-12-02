SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.85

Shares of SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.85 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.85 ($0.49), with a volume of 43650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85.

SysGroup plc (SYS.L) Company Profile (LON:SYS)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

