T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $37,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.67.

TROW opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

