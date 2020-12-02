Tachyon Protocol (IPX) 1-Day Volume Hits $104,147.00

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and $104,147.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00412475 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00178278 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.07 or 0.01801844 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000186 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000155 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00019006 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

