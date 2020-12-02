Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.83 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $44,258.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 10,525 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $1,189,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,349 shares of company stock worth $13,284,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

