TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 94.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

