TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $73.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in TC Energy by 111.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 94.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

