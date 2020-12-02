Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) & Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Financial Analysis

Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) and Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of Technology General shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Technology General has a beta of 6.78, indicating that its stock price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Technology General and Howmet Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology General N/A N/A N/A Howmet Aerospace 5.16% 16.55% 4.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Technology General and Howmet Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology General 0 0 0 0 N/A Howmet Aerospace 0 0 8 0 3.00

Howmet Aerospace has a consensus target price of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.59%. Given Howmet Aerospace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howmet Aerospace is more favorable than Technology General.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Technology General and Howmet Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology General N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Howmet Aerospace $14.19 billion 0.73 $470.00 million $2.11 11.27

Howmet Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Technology General.

Summary

Howmet Aerospace beats Technology General on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Technology General Company Profile

Technology General Corporation engages in the manufacture of deep-drawn metal-formed products, and ice crushing and shaving equipment; manufacture and distribution of spray coating and industrial mixer systems; and sale of its products to various users primarily in the United States. It operates in three divisions: Precision Metalform, Eclipse Systems, and Clawson Machine. The Precision Metalform division manufactures various deep drawn metal components used primarily in the writing instruments industry and cosmetic industry. The Eclipse Systems division manufactures products, including spray coating systems, and industrial air-driven and electric mixers. Its spray coating systems are used primarily for coating industrial products and the industrial mixers are used in the chemical and food processing industries. The Clawson Machine division produces a line of ice crushing equipment that is used by hotels, restaurants, cruise liners, and related sectors. The company markets its products directly and through a network of distributors. It also owns and leases its buildings to industrial tenants. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Franklin, New Jersey.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. The company, formerly known as Arconic Inc., is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

