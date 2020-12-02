TerraKRW Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $104.10 million and approximately $43,671.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00028125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00160689 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00334233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00896133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00459787 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 115,891,174,473 coins and its circulating supply is 115,890,445,365 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

