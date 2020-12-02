Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra raised shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.78.

TSLA opened at $584.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.42 and a 200 day moving average of $339.90. The company has a market cap of $554.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,522.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $607.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,474 shares of company stock worth $62,472,795 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

