Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 76.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $164.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.