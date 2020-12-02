The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Now Covered by Alembic Global Advisors

Equities researchers at Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Chemours from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Chemours by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 87,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,859,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

