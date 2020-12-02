The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PI. ValuEngine cut Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of PI opened at $41.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Impinj by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

