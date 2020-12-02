The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.11

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.11 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 4194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Truist Financial raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.63 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

