The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.35-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.801-7.879 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.93 billion.The J. M. Smucker also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.35-8.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.41. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.