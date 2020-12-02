The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JYNT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Joint has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of JYNT opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $363.24 million, a PE ratio of 95.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 454.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 354,403 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

