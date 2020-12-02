The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Get The Joint alerts:

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $363.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.82 and a beta of 1.11.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.