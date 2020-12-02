The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,393,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,299. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in The Progressive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 205,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Progressive by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Progressive by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

