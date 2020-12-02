The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SGPYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGPYY opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.