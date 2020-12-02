The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

