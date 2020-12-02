The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to post earnings of C$1.17 per share for the quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock opened at C$70.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$76.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.47 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.87.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

