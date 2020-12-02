The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) PT Raised to GBX 5,500

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,821.36 ($62.99).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,434 ($57.93) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,645.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,540.45. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

