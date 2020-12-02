Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.13.

TMO stock opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after acquiring an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,017,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

