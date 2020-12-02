TheStreet Downgrades Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) to C

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Senior Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of SUNS opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.33. Solar Senior Capital has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 267.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

