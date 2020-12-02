TheStreet Downgrades Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) to C

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUNS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

