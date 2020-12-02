TheStreet Upgrades Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) to “C”

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

AP stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford bought 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $146,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,210.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

