TheStreet Upgrades First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to B+

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $536.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $577.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $106,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

