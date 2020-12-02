TheStreet Upgrades First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to B+

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.
Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $536.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $577.92.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
