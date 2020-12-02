TheStreet Upgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to B

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

