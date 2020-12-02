Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after buying an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $58,848,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 356,312 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 321.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 315,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. ValuEngine lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.