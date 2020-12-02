TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Down 96.9% in November

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $25.99.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 alerts:

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.