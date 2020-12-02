Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Update

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the October 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Tremont Mortgage Trust worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tremont Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Tremont Mortgage Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate properties. The company was founded on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

