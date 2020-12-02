Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $308.00

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 304 ($3.97), with a volume of 1876328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.08 million and a P/E ratio of -31.18.

In other news, insider Ofer Druker sold 183,253 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £342,683.11 ($447,717.68). Also, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 91,976 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total value of £183,952 ($240,334.47).

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

