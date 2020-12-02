TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.58

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.58 and last traded at $68.38, with a volume of 2561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 27.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TTEC by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

