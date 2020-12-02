Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.40

Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.40 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 18.15 ($0.24), with a volume of 41266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.28).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

Two Shields Investments Plc Company Profile

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

