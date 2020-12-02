Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $325.50

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 325.50 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 324.50 ($4.24), with a volume of 687466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tyman plc (TYMN.L) from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 238 ($3.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $435.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

