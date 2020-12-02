UBS Group Downgrades Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to Neutral

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FLGZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

FLGZY opened at $6.89 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

