Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $330.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.89.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $279.53 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 43,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

