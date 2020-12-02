Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $330.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.89.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $279.53 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 43,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
