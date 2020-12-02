UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

