Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Tops $9.64 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00021921 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $9.64 million and $8.66 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,323,416 tokens. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

