UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Stephens

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $355.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.24.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $341.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

