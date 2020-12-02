UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.75-18.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-280 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.67 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.75-16.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.64.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $341.19 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

