Unity Software (NYSE:U) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on U. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $147.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.53. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $155.95.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $4,332,246.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,121.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

