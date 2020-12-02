Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UEIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.
Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $52.48 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $721.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 22.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 197,244 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 46.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the period.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
