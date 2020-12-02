Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UEIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $52.48 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $721.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 22.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 197,244 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 46.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the period.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

