Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.09

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 207879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.