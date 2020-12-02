Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $76,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $701,750 and have sold 1,875,000 shares worth $20,164,750. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

