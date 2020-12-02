Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of VEEV opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average of $258.10. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.38.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.