Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average of $258.10. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.38.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $108,673.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

