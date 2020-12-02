Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.67-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $378-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.64 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.83-2.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.38.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.10. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.