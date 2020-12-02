Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $305.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $293.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.88.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 108 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $28,918.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares in the company, valued at $132,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.